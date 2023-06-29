The TikTok-Famous 'Anti-Airport Dad' Is to Be Celebrated and Feared

You've heard about the "Airport Dad." And in case you haven't yet, let me introduce you to the concept real quick. Rather than an actual figure, being an airport dad is a lifestyle, a philosophy if you will. You're the trip sitter (as in, the travel trip sitter), you're an "Early at the Airport Girlie," and you keep all of your travel buddies in check. Documents, tickets, and passes are all neatly organized in a folder, and you've printed out the itinerary multiple times. You got this, and you're a guiding beacon of light for the entire party, who relies on you almost religiously.

But every hero has its own villain. Or in this case, its actual antihero. Let me introduce you to a newly discovered figure—the "Anti-Airport Dad." This trend has recently started growing on TikTok as a response to the thousands of videos showcasing their hyper-organized dads. The claim is simple: not every dad is, in fact, on top of it when it comes to traveling. Some of them are just chaos, hence the anti-airport dad. This is a genderless lifestyle rather than a fatherly figure necessarily, and for every airport dad setting up a travel group to win the race, there's an anti-airport dad slowing everybody down.

An anti-airport dad can be easily recognized by the use of one specific catchphrase: "I've got plenty of time." Regardless of what the clock might say, these individuals are never late, and will always wait until the very last minute to complete simple tasks before departing for a trip. But don't get it twisted: they are definitely not nervous about the ticking clock, and embrace travel with a truly laid-back and stress-free attitude.In one viral TikTok, an authentic anti-airport dad is shown casually strolling inside the house without a single worry on his face. "Unlike [an] airport dad, I've got [an] anti-airport dad," reads the overtext. "It's 9:45, getting picked up at 10 for [an] 11:30 flight, has not packed, on a work call, and strolling around the house doing nothing. Says he has 'plenty of time.'"