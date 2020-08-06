Tourist Breaks Toes Off a 200-Year-Old Statue While Trying to Snag a Selfie

Tourists have gotten a bad rap, but frankly, it's deserved. You can't block sidewalks, snap an obscene amount of Instagrams, and just expect locals to embrace the nuisance. And while some offenses are worse than others, a recent visitor to the Gipsoteca Museum in Possagno, Italy committed the ultimate transgression: He broke the toes off a 200-year-old statue.

According to the gallery, which posted a statement to Facebook following the incident, the violator sat on Antonio Canova's statue of Paolina Bonaparte for a photo op, causing two toes to crack off of the sculpture. The tourist reportedly fled the scene without notifying staffers of the damage.

While he managed to initially escape the scene without detection, CNN reports that a 50-year-old Austrian man was identified via surveillance footage as the perpetrator. In addition to snapping off multiple plaster toes, investigators claim "there could be further damage to the base of the sculpture that the museum experts still have to ascertain."