Tourist Breaks Toes Off a 200-Year-Old Statue While Trying to Snag a Selfie
They escaped on foot.
Tourists have gotten a bad rap, but frankly, it's deserved. You can't block sidewalks, snap an obscene amount of Instagrams, and just expect locals to embrace the nuisance. And while some offenses are worse than others, a recent visitor to the Gipsoteca Museum in Possagno, Italy committed the ultimate transgression: He broke the toes off a 200-year-old statue.
According to the gallery, which posted a statement to Facebook following the incident, the violator sat on Antonio Canova's statue of Paolina Bonaparte for a photo op, causing two toes to crack off of the sculpture. The tourist reportedly fled the scene without notifying staffers of the damage.
While he managed to initially escape the scene without detection, CNN reports that a 50-year-old Austrian man was identified via surveillance footage as the perpetrator. In addition to snapping off multiple plaster toes, investigators claim "there could be further damage to the base of the sculpture that the museum experts still have to ascertain."
The president of the Antonio Canova Foundation, Vittorio Sgarbi, wrote in a scathing Facebook post that the tourist must not "remain unpunished and return to his homeland. The scarring of a Canova is unacceptable." However, a court in Treviso has yet to determine whether charges will be filed against the man as a result of the destruction.
"We reiterate that our heritage must be protected: adopting responsible behavior within the museum while respecting the works and goods preserved in it is not only a civic duty, but a sign of respect for what our history and culture testifies and that must be proudly handed down to future generations," the Gipsoteca Museum said in a statement posted and translated on Facebook.
