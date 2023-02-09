You Can Win a Free $20,000 International Trip Just by Watching the Super Bowl

Recruit some friends with good hearing, sit back on the couch, and tune in the Super Bowl this Sunday. That's literally all you have to do for a chance at winning a free trip anywhere in the world.

Fitness club company Anytime Fitness is giving away a trip valued at $20,000 to anywhere in the world where there is an Anytime Fitness. With over 5,100 locations around the world, even including Antarctica, Anytime Fitness will give the winner plenty of options to choose from when planning their dream vacation.

All you have to do to enter the sweepstakes is be on the lookout for the word "anytime" during the Super Bowl, and have your social media feed ready. When you hear the word coming from a broadcaster, sung in a song lyric, or even mentioned in a commercial, you should post on Twitter or Instagram the hashtag #JustHeardAnytime.

If you aren't selected for the grand prize, though, don't fret. Among those who enter the sweepstakes, 50 of them will be prized with a year-long Anytime Fitness membership. The contest will officially begin at 6 pm on February 12, and all winners, including the grand prize winner, will be notified via social media direct message.

The sweepstakes is part of Anytime Fitness' push to repopulate its gyms after the much-dreaded New Year's resolutions.

"We're excited to launch our 'Anytime Anytime' campaign and look forward to seeing viewers participate," Julie Anderla, Vice President, Marketing, Anytime Fitness, said in a statement. "We know that New Year's resolutions are typically abandoned in mid-February, so Sunday's telecast presents the chance to engage with viewers while offering a free opportunity to get back in the gym and burn off some of those calories consumed during the Big Game."

For more information on the campaign, you can visit the brand's Instagram and Twitter accounts.