Aperol Is Releasing a Ready-to-Drink Spritz for Summer

Ready-to-drink cocktails are nothing new. Booze makers have been bottling our favorite alcoholic beverages for a while now, but it has somehow taken until just now for the ultimate summer sipper to follow suit. That's right folks, the time has come: Aperol is unleashing a pre-mixed Spritz.

As if we weren't throwing back enough of the bubbly, bright orange cocktail while dining out, we can now snag our beloved Spritz for at-home soirées too—without the prep and hassle. The Aperol Spritz Ready to Enjoy boasts a 9% ABV and will be sold in 200mL bottle three-packs for $14.99. Pour the light, sparkling cocktail into a wine glass, top it with a fresh orange slice, and suddenly your pals will think you've swapped your day job for a career in mixology.

"Be it a planned or spontaneous gathering at home, a picnic, summer BBQ, or simply a relaxing moment at the end of the workday, this convenient new offering facilitates the magic of the classic Aperol Spritz, one bubbly orange sip at a time," the company said in a statement to Thrillist.

Here's the one catch: The bottled Aperol Spritz is initially launching in select markets only—New York, Florida, and Southern California, to be exact. So you might have to wait a little before it makes its way to your local retailer, but fear not, it's heading in that direction. The first rollout will begin this month with more to follow.