Aperol Is Releasing a Ready-to-Drink Spritz for Summer

The summer sipper is now launching in select markets.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 7/1/2021 at 9:00 AM

Courtesy of Aperol

Ready-to-drink cocktails are nothing new. Booze makers have been bottling our favorite alcoholic beverages for a while now, but it has somehow taken until just now for the ultimate summer sipper to follow suit. That's right folks, the time has come: Aperol is unleashing a pre-mixed Spritz.

As if we weren't throwing back enough of the bubbly, bright orange cocktail while dining out, we can now snag our beloved Spritz for at-home soirées too—without the prep and hassle. The Aperol Spritz Ready to Enjoy boasts a 9% ABV and will be sold in 200mL bottle three-packs for $14.99. Pour the light, sparkling cocktail into a wine glass, top it with a fresh orange slice, and suddenly your pals will think you've swapped your day job for a career in mixology. 

"Be it a planned or spontaneous gathering at home, a picnic, summer BBQ, or simply a relaxing moment at the end of the workday, this convenient new offering facilitates the magic of the classic Aperol Spritz, one bubbly orange sip at a time," the company said in a statement to Thrillist.

Here's the one catch: The bottled Aperol Spritz is initially launching in select markets only—New York, Florida, and Southern California, to be exact. So you might have to wait a little before it makes its way to your local retailer, but fear not, it's heading in that direction. The first rollout will begin this month with more to follow. 

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.
