Aperol Will Send Pizza & Spritzes Straight to Your Door All Month Long

We might be in the throws of pumpkin spice season, but let's get one thing straight, that doesn't mean we're abandoning the Aperol Spritz anytime soon. Especially not now, when the liqueur maker is delivering pizza and spritzes right to our door for the entire month of October.

Aperol has teamed up with Talia Di Napoli and Reserve Bar to bring your favorites, the Aperol Spritz and handmade Neopolitan pizza, to you via two different meal kit options.

The Spritz & Pizza Night package features a bottle of Aperol, a bottle of Cinzano Prosecco, and a 3-pack of Talia di Napoli's Double Margherita pizzas for around $100 (pricing may vary state to state), while the Spritz & Pizza Party features two bottles of both Aperol and prosecco along with a 6-pack of Talia di Napoli's Double Margherita Pizza for $182.