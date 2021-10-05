Aperol Will Send Pizza & Spritzes Straight to Your Door All Month Long
Summer might be over, but that doesn't mean Spritz season has to be.
We might be in the throws of pumpkin spice season, but let's get one thing straight, that doesn't mean we're abandoning the Aperol Spritz anytime soon. Especially not now, when the liqueur maker is delivering pizza and spritzes right to our door for the entire month of October.
Aperol has teamed up with Talia Di Napoli and Reserve Bar to bring your favorites, the Aperol Spritz and handmade Neopolitan pizza, to you via two different meal kit options.
The Spritz & Pizza Night package features a bottle of Aperol, a bottle of Cinzano Prosecco, and a 3-pack of Talia di Napoli's Double Margherita pizzas for around $100 (pricing may vary state to state), while the Spritz & Pizza Party features two bottles of both Aperol and prosecco along with a 6-pack of Talia di Napoli's Double Margherita Pizza for $182.
"As proud fourth-generation Napolitanos, we started Talia Di Napoli to represent our beloved city's sacred pizza heritage using only time-honored traditions and the highest quality, all-natural ingredients," the pizza maker wrote on the official site. "Now the world can taste authentic Neapolitan pizza, made in Italy, by master pizzaiolos, using their all local ingredients—without ever having to get on an airplane."
You can order the kits directly via Reserve Bar, both of which will be available throughout October and while supplies last.