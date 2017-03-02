This Fully Functional, 3D Printed House Took Only 24 Hours to Build

All it needs to run is a hook-up to a tank of whatever viscous material you want to fashion the house from -- in this case cement -- then you let 'er rip and wait for it to finish the job. Of course, there are crucial elements like a roof and windows that must be installed by hand once the printer's done, but you've got to hand it to this rig for getting the bulk of the work wrapped in under a day.

Beyond its ability to conjure a house in a matter of hours, 3D printing is also incredibly cost-effective. For instance, the modest digs featured in this video cost a little over $10,000, or roughly $232 per meter (for reference, the average cost of building your home in the US is $150 per square foot, which converts to $480 per meter).