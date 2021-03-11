You Could Win Free Flights for a Year by Downloading This Travel App

It's been an entire year since the pandemic hit and flipped the world as we knew it. And while travel remains risky amidst the continued threat of COVID-19, with vaccine rollout underway, there's light at the end of the travel-less tunnel. Soon, you'll be able to hop a flights as you please.

By downloading App in the Air (AITA)—the personal travel assistant application you can load right onto your iPhone—you might not even have to pay for your future getaways. The company has launched a sweepstakes, open now through March 31, to give away an entire year worth of flights directly through AITA.

In case you're unfamiliar with the app, here's the scoop: Users can book travel (i.e. flights and hotels) right through the platform, with select airlines including United, Southwest, and American. There's a bunch of search customizations and you can even feel like you're helping the planet with your purchase—the company plants a tree for every flight booked to help offset that carbon output of yours.

"We are committed to the environment and take a pledge to plant one tree for every flight booked in the app," the company wrote on its website. "You can also become a carbon neutral traveler by offsetting the carbon impact of all previously taken flights. In fact, our users have already planted over 10,000 trees around the world."