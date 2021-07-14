Apparently, Subway Does Use Real Tuna in Its Sandwiches, Despite Earlier Reports

In June, an explosive New York Times report claimed that Subway tuna sandwiches did not contain any "amplifiable tuna DNA" after sending it out to an undisclosed lab in California. The publication writes that the tuna is either so heavily processed it couldn't be identified as such, or that it's just not tuna.

However, new details have emerged alleging otherwise.

CBS series Inside Edition claims to have debunked the NYT's earlier findings, concluding that the "Eat Fresh" sandwich maker does, in fact, use 100% real tuna in its offerings. After sending out three sandwiches from shops across New Jersey to a lab in Alachua, Florida, Applied Food Technologies president LeeAnn Applewhite told Inside Edition that she was "100% positive" that the tuna in Subway sandwiches was real tuna, like the chain has long insisted.

"We 100% stand behind our tuna. As I said, it's the one ingredient we didn't even touch in the largest brand refresh in the history of this brand,” CEO John Chidsey previously argued on-air with Fox Business.

Inside Edition had previously sent Subway tuna samples purchased in Queens to that same Florida lab, according to NY Daily News, which had then also determined that it was real tuna.

Though the New York Times would not identify the lab it used for its investigation, the publication is reportedly sticking by its original claims, according to Inside Edition.

Controversy surrounding the tuna first sparked in January when a class-action lawsuit was filed in the state of California that claimed that similar lab tests found that the tuna was "made from anything but tuna," according to NY Daily News.

"We found that the ingredients were not tuna and not fish," an attorney involved in the lawsuit against Subway told the Washington Post, but rather "made from a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna."

Subway, for its part, has continued to deny the claims, calling the accusation "baseless" and reckless."