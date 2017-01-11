You Can Finally Buy AirPods, But There's a Catch

When Apple unveiled the headphone jack-less iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus back in September, the company promised pricey wireless earbuds called AirPods to help ease the pain, come October. Now, after months of delays and plenty of egg on its face, Apple said AirPods are finally available to buy online starting Tuesday.

The company said AirPods are currently available for pre-order via its online store and will start hitting mailboxes and doorsteps sometime next week, which is also when they'll arrive at Apple retail stores and other stores that carry Apple products. On Tuesday morning, Apple's online store quoted delivery dates for AirPods as soon as Wednesday, December 21st, but delivery dates have since slipped to "4 weeks," which means you'll likely have to find them in stores if you want them before the holidays. That is, if you're willing to shell out $159 for earbuds you're almost certain to lose.