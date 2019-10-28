Apple Just Launched New AirPods & There Are Already Lots of Memes

When Apple first announced the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the internet stifled some giggles. Meme makers hurried to make stovetops out of the Pro's triple camera, and Twitter started a seemingly endless thread of jokes about the new "slofie" -- or slow motion video selfie -- the company seemed to think the average person would be proud to use. And now the internet is back at it again, this time at the expense of the latest Apple product release: AirPods Pro.
The $249, water-resistant AirPods Pro detect external sound and cancel it out. The company says noise cancelation is adjusted to a whopping 200 times per second. They have a transparency mode that allows you to hear your surroundings, which I guess is different and cooler than lowering your volume.
But the physical difference between the original AirPods and the pros is what is really starting conversation.
"Choose from three sizes of soft, flexible silicone tips that click into place," Apple writes on its website. "These internally tapered tips conform to your ear shape, keeping AirPods Pro secure. And with vents helping equalize pressure, you feel like there’s nothing in your ears."
The internet had a think about it, and realized the brand new Pros look a little familiar:
I hope these recent comparisons will encourage my baby brother to stop wearing one AirPod as a style piece.
