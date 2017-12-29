Apple Just Put Out a Huge Apology for Slowing Down Older iPhones

Just a little more than a week since Apple first acknowledged that it intentionally slows down older iPhones with compromised batteries, the company issued an apology to customers for what it called a "misunderstanding" over how the devices perform as they age. The tech giant's major admission came after a developer discovered a pattern of reduced performance on iPhones with degraded batteries, and ultimately stoked outrage among critics who have long accused the company of "planned obsolescence."
Apple has long been suspected of deliberately slowing down older phones to drive sales, and it's important to note that the company didn't admit to that exactly. It claims that phones are slowing to increase the lifespan of the battery and to prevent unexpected shutdowns.
Tijuana's Lucha Libre Is Like Watching a Live-Action Comic Book
"First and foremost, we have never -- and would never -- do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades," the company said in its apology. "Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that."
Whether your feelings about that explanation, many are upset over the lack of transparency around the change. When Apple announced iOS 10.2.1 roughly a year ago, it acknowledged that as the iPhone 6, 6S, SE, and 7 age, they slow as their batteries aren't able to provide as much power to the phone's processor. The company, however, downplayed how much this impacted the phone's performance and wasn't clear about the extent of the issue.
To give customers a chance to get their phones back up to speed, Apple is cutting the price of iPhone batteries from $79 to $29 for customers with an iPhone 6 or later from January 2018 through December 2018. An iOS update in early 2018 will also include a feature that displays the battery's health, performance, and other information that will indicate whether you need a replacement.
Read the full apology here.
h/t The Verge
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.