Apple Just Banned an App That Helps You Find Your Lost AirPods

Apple’s AirPod headphones -- the wireless, bluetooth-enabled earbuds that Apple struggled to bring to market -- managed to infuriate the company’s faithful upon their unveiling in September. Why? Because they cost $160 and are easy to misplace, given their tiny size.

So it makes little sense that the tech giant banned an app that tracks and finds lost AirPods. It's a petty move that seems to suggest Apple has no interest in developers outside the company orbit meddling with their already seamless products.

The app, called “Finder for AirPods,” used the iPhone to track the bluetooth signal emitted by a lost pair of AirPods. According to a Reddit thread started by its developer studio Duecks Pty, Finder for AirPods was deemed “not appropriate for the App Store.” The tech giant “didn’t like the concept” of a supplemental app rectifying the AirPods’ most pressing issue. As Fortune reports, the stunted app was already a hit, garnering a four and a half-star rating in the App Store.