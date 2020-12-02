Apple Just Named the 15 Best Apps of 2020

We've spent an unusual amount of time this year just trying to occupy ourselves—with puzzles, sourdough baking, and any other quarantine trend the internet promised would get you out of that pandemic funk.

And now, Apple is honoring a series of apps for something more than just their ability to suck your time—instead, choosing 15 for their cultural impact, helpfulness, and importance this year.

"This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year," Apple Fellow Phil Schiller said in a press release on Tuesday. "Around the world, we saw remarkable efforts from so many developers, and these Best of 2020 winners are 15 outstanding examples of that innovation. From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children’s education on track, to helping fight hunger, their impact was meaningful to so many of us."

Here are the top apps for 2020:

iPhone App of the Year: Wakeout!, developed by Andres Canella

iPad App of the Year: Zoom

Zoom Mac App of the Year: Fantastical, developed by Flexibits

Mac App of the Year: Fantastical, developed by Flexibits

Disney+ Apple Watch App of the Year: Endel

iPhone Game of the Year: "Genshin Impact," from miHoYo

“Genshin Impact,” from miHoYo iPad Game of the Year: “Legends of Runeterra,” from Riot Games.

Mac Game of the Year: "Disco Elysium," from ZA/UM

“Disco Elysium,” from ZA/UM Apple TV Game of the Year: “Dandara Trials of Fear,” from Long Hat House

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: "Sneaky Sasquatch," from RAC7

In addition to those 10, Apple selected five more that have lent themself to the 2020 trend towards helpfulness:, an app focused on intersectionality of mental health and black lives;, a collaboration tool for students;, an interactive video calling app with hundreds of books and games;, with new at-home-focused interface; and the United Nations World Food Programme'sapp to provide food for those that need it most.