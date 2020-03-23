Apple Books Is Highlighting Free Books & Audiobooks to Help You Pass the Time

In these times of widespread social distancing, we're all mining the internet for things to do. In addition to taking virtual fitness classes, browsing museums online, and touring national parks from afar, this is a great time to catch up on your reading. And one way to do just that is to take advantage of the free Apple Books and audiobooks available to users in the US.
On Sunday, Apple Books sent out a timely push notification reminding recipients of the app's free text and audio offerings. The nudge came at a time when indoor entertainment freebies are as good as gold.
"Enjoy a good book, on us," the notification started, before highlighting the app's "free books, read-alongs for kids, cozy mysteries, and audiobooks for the whole family." Apple Books has provided a selection of free content for quite some time, but the offerings are subject to change so have another look if you haven't been by for a while. To see the freebies, tap into the Apple Books app and visit the "special offers and free" page under "browse selections." Here, you can peruse genres for text and audiobooks.
