Apple Is Charging $149 to Fix iPhones with a Known Design Flaw

If you’re the owner of an iPhone 6 Plus, your device probably struggled with a periodically locked screen -- a known flaw you could secretly exploit. This issue, known as “touch disease,” has ballooned in its scope, with scores of customers complaining of randomly unresponsive devices. Finally, Apple is dealing with the problem through a repair program, but will charge customers $149 to participate, no pittance for an already expensive phone.

“Apple has determined that some iPhone 6 Plus devices may exhibit display flickering or Multi-Touch issues after being dropped multiple times on a hard surface and then incurring further stress on the device,” the company’s website reads. “If your iPhone 6 Plus is exhibiting the symptoms noted above, is in working order, and the screen is not cracked or broken, Apple will repair your device for a service price of $149.”