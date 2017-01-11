Apple: 90% of iPhone and Mac Chargers on Amazon are Fakes

Despite accumulating dozens of chargers from your Apple products over the years, there's still a chance you've found yourself stuck without the necessary cable for your iPhone or MacBook and had to buy a new one as an emergency. But if you've ever turned to Amazon to order a quick replacement, Apple has troubling news for you: about 90% of the allegedly genuine Apple chargers sold via the online retailer are fake. Well, crap.
As explained in a report by 9to5Mac, Apple said it recently purchased hundreds of iPhones, power accessories, and Lightning cables marketed as genuine Apple products on Amazon and had engineers analyze the hardware as part of its "ongoing brand protection efforts." Alarmingly, the tech giant found that about 90% of those products were actually counterfeits that were passed off as legitimate Apple products even though they were sold directly by Amazon and not a third-party Amazon Marketplace seller. In other words, if the price for that iPhone charger you bought seemed too good to be true, then it's likely exactly that.
Apple claims that not only are the counterfeit products fake, but also significantly inferior in quality and potentially dangerous. Specifically, the company said that even with normal use, some of the products could overheat, catch fire, and deliver a lethal electric shock, according to a report by Patently Apple. Pretty scary shit, right?
Thankfully, the phony products in question have already been removed from Amazon, but Apple's going a step further an suing the company that manufactured the counterfeits and served as Amazon's supplier, Mobile Star LLC. On top of presenting a potential safety risk to consumers (not to mention the condition of their Apple devices), Apple's lawsuit accuses the company of illegally using its trademark and demands $2 million in damages per product type, an injunction against Mobile Star, and the destruction of the fake Apple products, per the reports.
Of course, paying the full $19 for a new Lightning cable or $79 for a new MagSafe adapter when buying directly from Apple truly sucks, but at least you'll know that you're definitely getting the real thing. Oh, and avoiding deadly electrical discharges is probably a good idea, too.
