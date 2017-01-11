Apple: 90% of iPhone and Mac Chargers on Amazon are Fakes

Despite accumulating dozens of chargers from your Apple products over the years, there's still a chance you've found yourself stuck without the necessary cable for your iPhone or MacBook and had to buy a new one as an emergency. But if you've ever turned to Amazon to order a quick replacement, Apple has troubling news for you: about 90% of the allegedly genuine Apple chargers sold via the online retailer are fake. Well, crap.

As explained in a report by 9to5Mac, Apple said it recently purchased hundreds of iPhones, power accessories, and Lightning cables marketed as genuine Apple products on Amazon and had engineers analyze the hardware as part of its "ongoing brand protection efforts." Alarmingly, the tech giant found that about 90% of those products were actually counterfeits that were passed off as legitimate Apple products even though they were sold directly by Amazon and not a third-party Amazon Marketplace seller. In other words, if the price for that iPhone charger you bought seemed too good to be true, then it's likely exactly that.