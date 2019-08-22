Apple Says Not to Put Its Credit Card Near Leather or Denim & Everyone’s Cracking Jokes

When Apple first launched a credit card with Goldman Sachs, I prayed they would not pull an Apple and introduce a required accessory, like the infamous headphone jack adapter or iPhone bumper case, to use with the card. But now I think the company owes us some card adjuncts, after telling customers to keep the titanium card away from two apparently damaging fabrics: leather and denim.
In an explainer on the Apple Support page, the company relayed tips on proper cleaning of the card, as well as listed off materials we should avoid putting in contact with the card in order to preserve the matte white finish.
The first funny thing to note is that they suggested “storing your titanium Apple Card in a wallet, pocket, or bag” that is made of “soft materials.” Everyone but the linen pant and tote bag enthusiasts had concerns:
We were also told to avoid using anything with a magnet, or putting the card in contact with other cards, bumping the card up to full-blown primadonna status. And the cleaning tips were equally ridiculous:
- Gently wipe with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free microfiber cloth.
- Moisten a soft, microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol and gently wipe the card.
- Don't use window or household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, or abrasives to clean your titanium Apple Card.
It’s important to mention, though, that the card can be used through your iPhone’s Wallet App wherever Apple Pay is accepted, meaning that preservation of the physical card isn’t super important. So don’t throw out your Levis.
