AirPod Sales Just Got Pushed Back, Adding to the iPhone 7 Debacle

When Apple debuted its wireless Airpod headphones in September, the product was met with skepticism at best. People weren’t really jazzed on the iPhone 7’s most crucial piece of hardware, largely owing to the AirPod’s $160 price tag.

And apparently iPhone 7 users won’t have the luxury of complaining about the AirPods IRL anytime soon, as Apple announced yesterday that it isn’t ready to debut the product.

Speaking with Tech Crunch, an Apple spokesperson confirmed the news, saying that the company just needs “a little more time” before putting the AirPods up for sale.

“The early response to AirPods has been incredible. We don’t believe in shipping a product before it’s ready, and we need a little more time before AirPods are ready for our customers,” the spokesperson said.