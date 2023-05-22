These States Let You Skip Showing Your Physical ID to Airport Security

"Late to the gate" girlies will appreciate this one.

Getting through security is now easier and faster in four states, and the new feature will soon be coming to other states as well. Forget scrambling and emptying your bag and wallet to find your driver's license or state ID—you soon will only need your phone, if you have an iPhone, that is.

As The Points Guy reports, last year Apple launched digital state IDs in Arizona and Maryland, meaning that iPhone owners were able to add the digitalized version of their ID onto their Wallet app. Now, the feature has officially rolled out to Colorado and Georgia, and it has plans to come to every state across the US.

What does that mean for air travelers? Well, it means that instead of showing the TSA agent your physical ID, you'll be able to show them the digital version of it from your Wallet app, much like you probably already do with digital flight tickets. This way, you'll have everything in one place—and you won't have to worry about losing your physical ID, either. Which, by the way, you should always be carrying with you regardless for safety reasons and precaution.

Once the feature rolls out in your state, adding your ID to the Wallet app is pretty straightforward. Just open the app and hit the "+" button, and then select the option "Driver's License or State ID." From there, you'll be instructed to complete a verification process, and once that's done and your state has accepted your submission, you'll have your digital ID ready to be used in your phone.

And don't worry about privacy, either—Apple won't get access to your personal information, and to add an additional layer of security, it won't let you screenshot your digital ID either.