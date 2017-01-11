Apple is Apparently Working on a Premium iPhone Codenamed 'Ferrari'

With the iPhone 8, Apple has a tremendous chance to erase much of the disappointment that marred the iPhone 7’s release earlier this year. And based on what we’ve already heard about the next edition of the company’s flagship device, we have reason to anticipate something momentous.

And that’s not even the full extent of what Apple has planned for next year, according to leaked manufacturing documents, which confirm the tech giant is indeed releasing three iPhones in 2017, including a mysterious, top-tier model codenamed “Ferrari.” The documents, posted by a blogger onto one of China’s biggest social networks, Weibo, confirmed that two iPhone 7S models will hit the market next year. The “Ferrari” device will boast a slew of updates, including “borderless OLED display, invisible home button, wireless charging and more,” according to Apple Insider.