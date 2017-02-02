Apple, Google & Other Tech Giants Reportedly Drafting a Letter Against Trump's Immigration Ban

Tech giants like Apple, Google, and Netflix were some of the first big businesses to strongly come out against President Donald Trump's recent executive order temporarily suspending the entry of refugees from Syria and restricting travel from seven majority-Muslim countries. Now, a handful of the powerful American companies are reportedly working on a letter to the president detailing their opposition to the travel ban.
Recode's Kara Swisher first reported on Wednesday night that the tech firms -- Facebook, Google, Apple, Uber, among others -- are coming together to draft a letter to President Trump against the controversial executive action and in support of immigration. The companies are also hoping to involve big US businesses from other industries, according to the report.
In a draft of the letter obtained by recode, the tech giants condemn the administration's blanket ban as "not the right approach." Here's the full text of the draft letter, via the recode report:
Dear President Trump,
Since the country’s birth, America has been the land of opportunity — welcoming newcomers and giving them the chance to build families, careers and businesses in the United States. We are a nation made stronger by immigrants. As entrepreneurs and business leaders, our ability to grow our companies and create jobs depends on the contributions of immigrants from all backgrounds.
We share your goal of ensuring that our immigration system meets today’s security needs and keeps our country safe. We are concerned, however, that your recent executive order will affect many visa holders who work hard here in the United States and contribute to our country’s success. In a global economy, it is critical that we continue to attract the best and brightest from around the world. We welcome the changes your administration has made in recent days in how the Department of Homeland Security will implement the executive order, and we stand ready to help your administration identify other opportunities to ensure that our employees can travel with predictability and without undue delay.
Our nation’s compassion is a part of what makes it exceptional, and we are committed to helping your administration identify approaches for thorough screening without a blanket suspension of admissions under the U.S. Refugee Admissions program. While security and vetting procedures can and should always be subject to continuous evaluation and improvement, a blanket suspension is not the right approach.
Similarly, we stand ready to identify ways of helping to achieve your stated goal of bringing clarity to the future of the 750,000 Dreamers in this country under the protections of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a way “that will make people happy and proud.” Removing these protections by barring renewals would effectively end the program and eliminate the ability for these Dreamers to work and live without the fear of deportation.
The business community shares your commitment to growing the American economy and expanding job creation across the country. We hire both thousands of Americans and some of the most talented people from abroad, who work together to help our companies succeed and expand our overall employment. As you contemplate changes to the nation’s complex and interconnected immigration policies, whether business and employment-based visas, refugees or DACA, we hope that you will use us as a resource to help achieve immigration policies that both support the work of American businesses and reflect American values.
