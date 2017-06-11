Don't Fall for This New Apple ID Scam

It seems like every other day there's some new iPhone hacking method that can put your personal information at risk. But rather than getting scared and conspiratorial, just stay informed. For instance, this new Apple ID scam needs to be on your radar. \n\nAccording to The Independent, a number of iPhone users have reported a new phishing scam involving a text message notifying them that their Apple IDs have expired. If you see this, beware. It's a trap! Your Apple ID has not expired, but the phishing text message will direct you to confirm your account details on a website in the guise that it's helping you keep your Apple ID from terminating. Obviously, you should do none of this. \n\nThe text message would look something like this:\n\n \n\nAnyone else received one of these Apple ID texts? Is it all above board or is it some kind of phishing scam? pic.twitter.com\/KUfMZtggUF\n\u2014 Dave Vitty (@davidvitty) April 16, 2016\nIf you get a message that looks like a version of this one, just delete it. Don't freak out. Your Apple ID is fine. \n\nAlso, who falls for this?\n\nSign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food\/drink\/fun.\n\nKara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and has only a couple conspiracy theories. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.