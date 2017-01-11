Apple's iOS 10 Update Is Wrecking People's Phones

It’s been a rough week for Apple: Less than a week after unveiling the iPhone 7 -- which sparked customer ire for not having a headphone jack -- the company’s iOS 10 update started bricking people’s iPhones and iPads this afternoon, leaving them with no recourse but to vent on social media.
Most people received an error message after trying to install the new platform, telling users to plug their phones into a nearby Mac desktop or PC to restore their old OS. Frustratingly, users had their devices stuck in restore mode. We know this per the disgruntled chorus that was Twitter on Tuesday afternoon:
Apple issued a statement trying to rectify the matter, saying “we experienced a brief issue with the software update process, affecting a small number of users during the first hour of availability. The problem was quickly resolved and we apologize to those customers. Anyone who was affected should connect to iTunes to complete the update or contact AppleCare for help."
But as the afternoon rolls into evening, Twitter is still an echo-chamber of disgruntled Apple customers. For what it’s worth, the iOS 10 update should be pretty cool once it updates appropriately: A bevy of new emojis, not to mention 4 gigs of new storage space, await customers once their phones become de-bricked. Whenever that is.