Apple's iOS 10 Update Is Wrecking People's Phones

It’s been a rough week for Apple: Less than a week after unveiling the iPhone 7 -- which sparked customer ire for not having a headphone jack -- the company’s iOS 10 update started bricking people’s iPhones and iPads this afternoon, leaving them with no recourse but to vent on social media.

Most people received an error message after trying to install the new platform, telling users to plug their phones into a nearby Mac desktop or PC to restore their old OS. Frustratingly, users had their devices stuck in restore mode. We know this per the disgruntled chorus that was Twitter on Tuesday afternoon: