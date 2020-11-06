Apple's New iPhone Update Gets You 117 New Emoji

Apple's brimming catalog of cowboys, high-fives, and eggplants (*wink, wink*) speaks volumes in the age of texts and snapchats. Now, there's even more to say because your iPhone is getting over 100 new emoji.

Users are getting a whole host of new features as part of Apple's iOS 14.2 update—including new wallpapers, optimized battery charging for your AirPods, headphone audio notifications, and HomePod intercom support. Let's get to what we really care about, though: the emoji update. The tech giant previewed the new additions back in July, announcing all kinds of new characters like a dodo, nesting dolls, piñata, tamale, pinched fingers, boomerang, ninja, coin, anatomical heart, beaver, transgender flag, bubble tea, and lungs. Now, a total of 117 have finally arrived on iPhones.