Everything You Need to Know About Apple's New iPhone 13 Lineup

During its much-anticipated "California Streaming" event on Tuesday, Apple announced a long list of new products, including fresh iPads, upgraded Apple Watches, and an avalanche of accessories to buy along with them. And like with all of Apple's September events, the biggest news to come out of the extended commercial or sorts was about the company's new iPhones: The flashy new devices—iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max—will hit stores next week.

In typical Apple fashion, the announcement event was perfectly choreographed and, of course, loaded with tech nerd lingo and plenty of corporate marketing speak recited by executives. That's why we went ahead and broke down everything you need to know about the phones, including the top new features, color options, sizes, prices, battery life, and pre-order information—all in one place, and all in language anyone can understand.

Hold on tight to your newly dated-feeling iPhone and let's dive in.

The coolest new iPhone 13 features

While there are dozens and dozens of meaningful upgrades—stunning display enhancements, more storage, and expanded 5G connectivity, to name just a few—arriving with the iPhone 13 lineup, a lot of the best improvements have to do with the phones' cameras, and some are game-changing. Here's a rundown of just a handful of highlights:

Cinematic mode

This new camera capability will change the way to make videos on your phone by making them look just like Hollywood films and TV shows. When you switch to Cinematic mode, your iPhone will automatically change the focus on people, animals, and other objects in the scene for those seamless depth-of-field changes you see in professional productions. So, let's say there's a person in the foreground of the shot, then another person enters the back of the frame. In this case, the focus will be on the person in the foreground at first, but when the other person walks in, the focus will move to them and create cinema-style depth to the video. Apple made a short film to show off how it works.

Notably, the focus can be changed while you're taking the video or when you're done shooting, so you can be sure you're getting the depth effect you're looking to create. Apple said it studied the art of cinematography and combined those learnings with machine learning to develop this Camera app enhancement, and in the previews it provided, it looks spectacular.