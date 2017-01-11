Apple's iPhone 6s Battery Problem Looks Bigger and Worse Than Before

The statement was translated from its original Chinese by The Next Web:

“We found that a small number of iPhone 6s devices made in September and October 2015 contained a battery component that was exposed to controlled ambient air longer than it should have been before being assembled into battery packs. As a result, these batteries degrade faster than a normal battery and cause unexpected shutdowns to occur. It’s important to note, this is not a safety issue.”

The release continues, saying that “outside the affected batch, a small number of customers reported an unexpected shutdown." Fortunately, the issue isn’t a safety concern, and will likely be sussed out through a new diagnostic feature to be rolled out during next week’s iOS update.