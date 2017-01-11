Here's Apple's iPhone 7 Event Summed Up in Just 107 Seconds

Apple announced the iPhone 7, Apple Watch 2, and several other new products and updates at its big keynote presentation in San Francisco on Wednesday. And while the company broadcast the 2-hour event live on its website, you probably didn't watch the whole thing unless you had to and you're probably not going to. Thankfully, Apple produced a short video that distills the entire event in 107 seconds.

Watch as Apple CEO Tim Cook, Pharrell, and James Corden rock out to "Sweet Home Alabama" in a special episode of "Carpool Karaoke," the grand unveiling of the shiny new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the unveiling of Apple's new wireless Air Pods, a rundown of the Apple Watch 2, and a bunch of other shiny expensive stuff that you'll probably miss if you blink.