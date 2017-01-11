News

Here's Apple's iPhone 7 Event Summed Up in Just 107 Seconds

By Published On 09/07/2016 By Published On 09/07/2016
More From iPhone Palooza

related

The Best iPhone 7 Cases for Every Budget

related

Watching an iPhone 7 Get Covered in Rubber Is Bizarrely Satisfying

related

9 Ridiculously Useful iOS 10 Features You Probably Haven't Noticed Yet

related

There's a Massive Privacy Problem With the iOS 10 Lock Screen

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Apple announced the iPhone 7, Apple Watch 2, and several other new products and updates at its big keynote presentation in San Francisco on Wednesday. And while the company broadcast the 2-hour event live on its website, you probably didn't watch the whole thing unless you had to and you're probably not going to. Thankfully, Apple produced a short video that distills the entire event in 107 seconds.

Watch as Apple CEO Tim Cook, Pharrell, and James Corden rock out to "Sweet Home Alabama" in a special episode of "Carpool Karaoke," the grand unveiling of the shiny new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the unveiling of Apple's new wireless Air Pods, a rundown of the Apple Watch 2, and a bunch of other shiny expensive stuff that you'll probably miss if you blink.

OR

You can just check out our full coverage of the event right here.

Update 12/13/16: Apple Airpods are on sale now for $159, but shipping for pre-orders might take awhile. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and had to watch the entire thing live. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like In iPhone Palooza

related

READ MORE
How to Squeeze Another Year Out of Your iPhone 6
iPhonepalooza

related

READ MORE
Apple Replaced the iPhone Headphone Jack with a Piece of Plastic That Does Nothing
iPhonepalooza

related

READ MORE
All the Best Features in the New iOS 10
iPhonepalooza

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like