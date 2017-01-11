The iPhone 7 Plus is Sold Out in Apple Stores Worldwide

Even if the iPhone 7 was unveiled to a litany of complaints last week, consumer demand for Apple’s newest device hasn’t waned.

While preorders for the Jet Black iPhone crested last Friday -- leaving some with a wait period ending in November -- there’s actually more damning news coming from Apple: All versions of the iPhone 7 Plus are completely sold out at Apple retail locations worldwide, so don’t even bother trying to buy one when the device releases on Friday.

It’s an ironic bit of news, given that Apple’s been staring down a void of annoyed customers since last Wednesday’s big reveal. As Mashable notes, anyone devastated by the iPhone 7’s disappearance can visit a partner location -- such as a Verizon or Sprint store -- and try their luck, although stock is expected to be quite limited.