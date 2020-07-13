You Can Now File a Claim in Apple's $500 Million iPhone 'Batterygate' Settlement

We might be scrolling our smartphones an unhealthy amount of the day, but that isn't the reason your iPhone 6 is lagging through your fifth consecutive Instagram break of the day. Earlier this year, Apple settled its class action lawsuit, dubbed "battery-gate," following evidence the company was "secretly throttling" older models. And now, you can get a piece of that $500 million pie.

According to MacRumors, there's now an official website for eligible iPhone users to submit a claim (or exclude themselves from the lawsuit if they've got their eyes on a bigger prize via suing the company individually). There are a few stipulations, though. You have to have owned one of the following models before December 21, 2017 and experienced "diminished performance:" iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and/or iPhone SE with iOS 10.2.1 or later, or iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later.

If you've checked the above boxes, you can then submit your claim online through the site or via mail by October 6, 2020. And while that $500 million payout might seem like a lot, you're not about to walk away the next great millionaire. Think about the number of iPhone users out there, guys. You can get up to $25 per device, but that number could very well go down depending on how many people submit claims for the cash. Not exactly the lottery, but it's more than nothing.

Despite agreeing to settle the lawsuit, Apple maintains its innocence and only agreed to the terms to "avoid burdensome and costly litigation." The tech giant maintains that it is not an admission of wrongdoing, the outlet reports per the US District Court for Northern California.