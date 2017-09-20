Entertainment

Apple Just Said the $1,000 iPhone X Is a Bargain

By Published On 09/20/2017 By Published On 09/20/2017
Apple

Trending

related

This Insanely Beautiful Beach Is Full of Hidden Cliff Jumps

related

This Is the Most Annoying Thing People Do at an Airport, According to Anthony Bourdain

related

A Bunch of Confused People Got Emails From Amazon About Their Non-Existent Babies

related

This Comedian Hilariously Defends Guy Fieri, and He's Got a Point

While it's no secret that Apple's iPhone X offers an impressive slate of new specs, the new handset's steep starting price has raised more than a few eyebrows since the company unveiled it on September 12. But despite charging $1,000 or more for the vaunted new phone, Apple CEO Tim Cook claims you'll actually get a bargain deal if you choose the iPhone X. 

During an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, Cook said the $1,000 expense is worth it, partly due to the device's augmented reality (AR) software, facial recognition tech, bezel-less OLED display, and wireless charging capabilities. Moreover, he claims the variety of payment options you can use to finance the phone over time will make the quadruple digit price tag less daunting.

“Well, it’s a value price, actually, for the technology you’re getting," he said.  "As it turns out most people are now paying for phones over long periods of time. And so very few people will pay the price tag of the phone initially. Also most people actually trade in their current phone, and so that reduces the price further, and some carriers even throw in subsidies and discounts."

While Cook's justifications might prove accurate, shelling out for the iPhone X will certainly be necessary for anyone looking to nab one of the most sophisticated phones on the market. When compared with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the iPhone X clearly promises splashier technology, not to mention a beefed up battery that purportedly lasts two hours longer than the standard iPhone 7.

Still, determining whether or not something so expensive can really be called a bargain is a decision ultimately left to the consumer. You'll be able to asses whether the $1,000 device lives up to the hype when the iPhone X arrives in stores on November 3.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Stuff You'll Like