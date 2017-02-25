Apple Is Investigating Yet Another Exploding iPhone

While surely annoying for Apple -- which has dealt with various models of the iPhone exploding in similar incidents -- the predicament is nowhere near what competitor Samsung faced with its Galaxy Note7 smartphone. The Note7’s lithium ion batteries were prone to exploding and eventually recalled from the market, dealing a huge financial blow in the process.

Curiously, many of Apple’s incendiary devices seem to catch fire while they’re charging, often while customers are sleeping and have little time to react. Understandably, Olivas has returned her phone to Apple.