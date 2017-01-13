Apple's Secretly Looking to Make Its Own Netflix-Like Service

Apple has long harbored intentions to carve out territory in the entertainment industry. Last month, it was revealed the company was approaching Hollywood executives about acquiring early access to blockbuster movies, to be enjoyed as “high-priced rentals” on iTunes. Now, according to a report in the Wall St. Journal, the Cupertino tech giant appears to be eyeing original video content as well, in a move that would see it compete for viewership in an arena heavily dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Apple has its sights set on “original scripted content,” which it intends to pair with its $10-per-month Apple Music subscription by the end of 2017. The endeavor is reportedly meant to stave off the consequences of declining iPhone 6s sales. It will also appease the chorus of angry customers who tweeted hostility at the company over the course of its financially bad 2016.