The 'Largest iPhone Ever' is Coming

Prepare to fire up the iPhone hype machine once again. Apple is reportedly gearing up to release a trio of flashy new smartphones later this year, including a more affordable version of the iPhone X and one high-end model that's being described as the "largest iPhone ever."
Now might be a good time to kick those hand-expanding exercises into high gear. Or something like that.
Although it seems like only yesterday that people were drooling over the iPhone X, it hasn't actually sold as well as Apple had hoped, so the company is now attempting to court new customers who may not have been that turned on by its current phone lineup, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The three new models, which Apple is reportedly already running production tests for, will likely be announced this fall.
Per the report, the "largest" ever iPhone features a nearly 6.5-inch edge-to-edge display. The body of the device will be roughly the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus, but the display will be about an inch larger. Bloomberg speculates that, like the iPhone 8 Plus, this new model (codenamed "D33") will also allow users to split-screen certain apps. Plus, it will support Face ID, have a top-of-the-line resolution on par with the current iPhone X's, and sport an OLED screen.
Along with the big honkin' handset, Apple is also planning to release an updated version of the iPhone X, which will feature a next-generation processor and the possible addition of a gold color option. It may also come equipped with a dual-SIM card capability which would would make it a hell of a lot easier for people who frequently travel abroad to use their devices seamlessly in all regions.
Amid speculation that disappointing sales of the iPhone X are due in part to its jaw-dropping sticker price, Tim Cook and co. are rumored to also have a cheaper version of its flagship phone on deck. This one would come equipped with the likes of an edge-to-edge screen and Face ID, but would instead sport some cost-cutting elements like an LCD screen, a glass back, and aluminum edges. No word yet on the potential price point, either.
Of course, Apple's declined to comment on any of this, and Bloomberg's report cites anonymous sources who say all of these plans could definitely still change. Still, it's worth wondering how Apple plans to woo new and returning iPhone customers, especially considering the recent news that it's been slowing down older devices on purpose for years.
h/t Bloomberg
