Apple's Reportedly Working on a Jet White iPhone 7

If there was one positive takeaway when the iPhone 7 released in August, it was all of the phone’s pretty color options. While Apple’s newest device is missing a headphone jack and has a dwindling battery life, it did come in a sleek, albeit hyper-scratchable jet black color the masses loved.

Now, Apple seems intent on capitalizing on the public’s collective color fetish, as it might be releasing a jet white iPhone 7 in the near future, according to a report from Japanese website Macotakura. The website notes that a source at a supply chain had intel on one of the tech giant’s latest schemes, reporting that the company has plans to bring a “pure white” iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus to market in the near future. This, of course, shouldn’t be taken as gospel -- the report also admits that “this information might be unreliable” -- although introducing something as simple as a splashy new color might circumvent waning demand for the iPhone 7, which is one of the company’s most glaring issues at the present moment.