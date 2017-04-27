Apple Music May Be Producing a 'Trapped in the Closet' Sequel

For all you diehard fans of R. Kelly's iconic rap opera Trapped In The Closet who've long been waiting on a sequel, you may not have to hold out much longer, as Apple Music is rumored to be in talks to produce one as part of its ongoing plan to expand into streamable video content.
In a Bloomberg article on the godfather of Apple Music, Jimmy Iovine, and his plans to build out its video programming, it was revealed that he's currently focused on music-related streamable content, including a spinoff of James Corden's wildly popular Carpool Karaoke, a show loosely based on the life of Dr. Dre, and a potential follow-up to R. Kelly's legendarily over-the-top saga Trapped In The Closet, which first debuted in 2005 as the final few tracks of his album TP.3 Reloaded, and has since grown to include a whopping 33 "chapters." The rap opera has achieved a cult-like status in pop culture, and is not only frequently parodied, but has inspired a number of interactive "sing-along" live events.
This isn't an entirely unexpected move. After all, Iovine is the co-founder of Interscope Records, which has a long-standing professional relationship with the controversial artist (who, let's not forget, has been dogged by truly horrific sexual assault allegations for years), and Kelly claims to have at least 35 more chapters ready to go. Also, short-form, music focused-clips -- like individual releases of newTITC chapters -- would fall in line with Apple Music's vision for the future of the platform.
There are no specific details about a potential production schedule, but we've reached out to Apple for comment, and will update if we hear back.
h/t The Verge
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.