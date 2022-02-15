Apple Music Is Giving Us a 2022 Replay Right Now, in Mid-February

Apple Music has been trying to keep up with Spotify Wrapped when it comes to delivering summaries of your listening habits. And, to beat Spotify to the punch this year, Apple is taking quite the approach.

Mashable reported that Apple Music has already released 2022's Replay. If it feels a bit early to be learning your favorite songs of the year, you're right. It is only February. But Apple Music isn't setting in stone your most played songs.

Instead, the playlist of 100 songs will be updated weekly based on what you stream. If you constantly change what you listen to, the playlist will keep changing. If you, like me, have been listening to the same four albums since 2017, the results will probably not be shocking.

Replay will be available inside the Apple Music app or through this website. To find the playlist, switch over to Listen Now and scroll to the very bottom. If, for some reason, you just recently moved over to Apple from a different streaming app, you'll have to listen for a while before your Replay list is ready.