Apple Just Previewed a Bunch of New Emoji Coming This Fall

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the emoji is worth a million. Nothing articulates your point quite like a well-placed thumbs up, wine glass, or that notorious eggplant (the winky face would fit well here, wouldn't it?). And soon, you'll have plenty more icons to communicate with.

In honor of World Emoji Day -- which, yes, is apparently an official holiday on July 17 -- Apple shared a preview of the emojis heading to your iPhones, iPads, and Macs this fall, Emojipedia reports. The preview provides us with a sneak peek at 13 new emoji characters (shown above): dodo, nesting dolls, piñata, tamale, pinched fingers, boomerang, ninja, coin, anatomical heart, beaver, transgender symbol, bubble tea, and lungs.

The forthcoming update will also include a number of new icons, as well as 55 gender and skin-tone variants and new gender-inclusive emojis.

Here's what else you can expect:

Faces: a smiling face with tear and disguised face.

a smiling face with tear and disguised face. People: ninja, gender-neutral person in a tuxedo, woman in a tuxedo, gender-neutral person with a veil, man with a veil, woman feeding a baby, gender-neutral person feeding a baby, man feeding a baby, Mx Claus, and people hugging.

ninja, gender-neutral person in a tuxedo, woman in a tuxedo, gender-neutral person with a veil, man with a veil, woman feeding a baby, gender-neutral person feeding a baby, man feeding a baby, Mx Claus, and people hugging. Body parts: pinched fingers, anatomical heart, and lungs.

pinched fingers, anatomical heart, and lungs. Animals: black cat, bison, mammoth, beaver, polar bear, dodo, seal, beetle, cockroach, fly, and worm.

black cat, bison, mammoth, beaver, polar bear, dodo, seal, beetle, cockroach, fly, and worm. Food: blueberries, olive, bell pepper, flatbread, fondue, and bubble tea.

blueberries, olive, bell pepper, flatbread, fondue, and bubble tea. Household: potted plant, teapot, piñata, magic wand, nesting dolls, sewing needle, mirror, window, plunger, mouse trap, bucket, and toothbrush.

potted plant, teapot, piñata, magic wand, nesting dolls, sewing needle, mirror, window, plunger, mouse trap, bucket, and toothbrush. Clothing: sandal and military helmet.

sandal and military helmet. Musical instruments: accordion and long drum.

accordion and long drum. miscellaneous: feather, rock, wood, hut, pickup truck, roller skate, knot, coin boomerang, screwdriver, carpentry saw, hook, ladder, elevator, headstone, placard, transgender symbol, and transgender flag.

The new emojis are slated to hit Apple devices in September or October 2020 as part of the fall iOS 14 update. If you wanna preview the iOS update a little early (keeping in mind that some glitches may occur), you can do that now, though it doesn't look like the new emoji are included in the public beta yet.