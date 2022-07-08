Here Are All the Deals Apple Pay Is Offering on Travel and Food in July

There is a new batch of promotions for those out there who have already set up Apple Pay. Now through July 13, you can get significant savings on food, travel, and even parking. According to 9To5Mac, you can get savings at HotelTonight, Sonic, Jimmy John's, Wawa, and ParkWhiz. The theme of the promotions this month is to aid customers in going on their summer road trips.

Here are the details of the deals:

HotelTonight: Get 10% off your hotel reservation when you make it through the app. Use the promo code APPLEPAYHT at checkout.

Jimmy John's: Get $2 off a sandwich when you order ahead with the Freaky Fast Rewards program and Apple Pay. There's no code needed.

Sonic: You can get 50% off a Sonic Blast when you order in the Sonic app with Apple Pay.

Wawa: Get $5 off when you spend $20 or more when you order in the Wawa app. Use the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout. The deal won't apply toward tobacco, gas, and alcohol.

ParkWhiz: You can get $4 off your next four parking reservations of $4 or more when you use the code APPLEPAY4.

With prices on just about everything skyrocketing right now, it's always nice to know that there are still some ways to save money and score on exclusive deals. If you don't have Apple Pay but have been on the fence, there are ways to set it up on most Apple devices.