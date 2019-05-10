Get Free Cheeseburgers at Sonic With Apple Pay's New 'Springtime Savings'

The golden age of technology has made ordering food easier than ever. In addition to apps that cater specifically to bringing your favorite restaurants directly to your door, new payment methods like Apple Pay make ordering as easy as scanning your face or fingerprint. It truly could not be simpler, and now popular chains like Sonic are offering free food and discounts to tech-savvy folks who use the payment service. What a time to be alive.
Apple announced its new Springtime Savings promotion on its website this week, revealing that from Thursday, May 9, to Wednesday, May 22, people who check out in the Sonic mobile app using Apple Pay will get an offer for a free cheeseburger for their next order. The tech company didn’t specify whether the free burger is a one-time deal, or Apple Pay users can come back for more multiple times throughout the offer period. Regardless, a free cheeseburger is hard to pass up. Plus, Sonic is offering half-price cheeseburgers every Tuesday from 5pm to close, so there’s a good chance you’re at least getting a discounted burger after the free one.
Sonic isn’t the only company or service offering up serious deals for Apple Pay users. Avid Postmates users who pay with the service could score up to $100 in free delivery credits, which will help cover your next orders from your go-to neighborhood restaurants. Belk, Priceline, Saks Fifth Avenue, Shipt, Wayfair, and 1-800 Flowers are also participating in Apple’s Springtime Savings, offering everything from free shipping to discounts and free gifts. Maybe use the latter to buy your mom a special bouquet for Mother’s Day. We won’t tell her about the free shipping.
Typically, convenience comes at a cost, but just choosing Apple Pay over your usual payment method on your next Sonic order seems like a small hoop to jump through for a free cheeseburger.
