New Apple Pie Kit Kats Are Coming to Town
The new candy bar is as cute as pie.
I was a candy traditionalist until the sweet and zesty lemon crisp Kit Kat arrived at the office and snapped my food morals in half. Now my ego is dead, and I can comfortably recommend that you also try Hershey's latest Kit Kat flavor: apple pie.
The classic dessert-inspired Kit Kat is available at retailers nationwide starting in July, and gone before we know it (literally, we don't know when it will be gone, so hurry up). Or you can choose to live in fear-driven candy ignorance forevermore.
The treat is basically the standard crisp wafer surrounded by apple pie-flavored white creme. It's the same size (1.5 ounce) and price (about $1) as its traditional counterpart. The only difference is that one is a simple candy and the other is a threat to even the greatest pie shops in America.
🥧 F O O D C O M A 🥧 Ohh y'all thought I was done done huh? In the spirit of giving and all things cranberry sauce, it seems like a great time to show you yet ANOTHER Kit-Kat gem coming to the US as a limited release -- apple pie! Slated for sometime in 2020, these bars of goodness will eventually make their way to shelves across the states, and then swiftly into your belly. Similar to birthday cake, I tend to think many apple pie variants aren't that great. I try them ALL, just to see if someone's cracked the code. Unfortunately, the only person who's ever really nailed it to a T was my two homies @benandjerrys American Apple Pie, which somehow kept crispy pie crust in the middle of ice cream. (???) With that said, these lil babies are great. They're not as artificial as many apple pie products out there. It has a great crunch in the center, which many do not. And of course, it does embody some actual authentic apple flavor! I do think that while tough, stuffing a bit of dried apple in these things would be the one thing that would make them truly amazing. I know these exist in Japan, but I'm not sure what they taste like, so unfortunately I cannot draw a fair comparison. What I will say is that these are certainly not to be missed when they eventually touch down, as they are of course limited, and will undoubtedly be gobbled up 🥁 as soon as they're available. Super crunchy, super cinnamon, and a lot of apple. @stoolpresidente, holla at me sometime. Let's collab. I got you. I'll fly you out west and we'll make some magic happen. These babes get a respectful 🚨7.9🚨from me. I do really like them, but it's missing something, and I don't know what it is. I think I'll take them over to McDonald's and have them blended inside of a mcflurry. That might be the move.
Instagram account @junkfoodleaks just reviewed the new candy bar and said that it was "not as artificial as many apple pie products out there" and that it "has a great crunch in the center." But the account failed to mention that this Kit Kat may monopolize Big Candy and significantly alter life as we know it.
