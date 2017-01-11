Apple Quietly Killed the MacBook Pro's Glowing Apple Logo

When Apple unveiled its sleek new line of MacBook Pros on Thursday, it didn't just end the years-long wait for all-new, professional-level notebooks, but it also may have marked the end of an era. While the company's presentation rightfully focused on the spectacular new Touch Bar, it looks like Apple quietly replaced the iconic illuminated Apple logo that has long lived on the computer's lid.

Although Apple made no mention of removing the beloved icon, promotional videos and images reveal that it's gone -- likely replaced by the reflective chrome Apple logo we saw with the introduction of the MacBook last spring, and of course, on the back of iOS devices like iPhones and iPads. In fact, if you look closely at the 0:20 second mark of Apple's new "design film" (shown below), which details the MacBook Pro's new look, you'll see how the logo clearly no longer emanates light from the screen's backlight.