Apple Is Recalling Older MacBook Pro Batteries Because They Could Catch Fire

If you're the proud owner of an older MacBook Pro and a staunch opponent of spontaneous combustion, then you may want to keep reading. Apple just announced it's recalling the batteries in select 15-inch MacBook Pros sold between 2015 and 2017 because they may overheat and pose a fire safety risk.
The company issued the recall on Thursday, saying it had determined that a "limited number" of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pros with Retina Display may be affected by the issue. If you own one, you're entitled to get your battery replaced for free (you may remember Apple offered a similar program last year when batteries in select 13-inch MacBook Pros were found to be "expanding").
If you think your laptop may be included in the new recall, you should visit this dedicated Apple webpage and enter your device's serial number (to do this, click the Apple logo in the top left corner and select "About this Mac"). If it's part of the recall, you'll be able to get a brand new battery for free. However, the process for getting one is less-than-convenient, as you'll need to send your device out to an Apple Repair Center for service. That means having to give up your laptop for up to two weeks. It's also worth noting that the battery replacement does not extend your warranty coverage.
Apple hasn't cited any specific fires that were caused by these batteries nor disclosed what's causing them to overheat, though The Verge speculates the issue may have developed due to their age.
And sure, having to go laptop-less for a couple weeks is annoying, but it certainly beats having your house burn down.
h/t The Verge
