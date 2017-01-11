Your iPhone Just Got Dozens of New Emoji

As promised, Apple released its much-anticipated iOS 10 software update on Tuesday, and it's packed with dozens of badass new features that'll make your old iPhone or iPad feel new again. But just admit it, people: the one new feature you're most excited about is the fresh batch of new emoji characters.

Along with several other big updates to the Messages app, iOS 10 brings dozens of new and redesigned emoji to your iPhone keyboard such as the long-absent rainbow flag, single parent families, several new emoji options to promote gender equality in professions (i.e. police officer, firefighter, etc.) as well as sports (i.e. cyclist, basketball player, and more), and even a new water gun emoji that replaces the longtime gun emoji Apple no longer supports. Most of the updates, however, appear to be existing characters redesigned with a fresh coat of that pale yellow paint -- with 37 completely new characters and 632 emoji updates in total, according to Emojipedia.org.