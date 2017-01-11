Your iPhone Just Got Dozens of All-New Emoji

Bacon, egg, avocado, and baguette bread -- not only are they ingredients for a decent sandwich, they're also just a few of the dozens of all-new emoji characters about to hit your iPhone keyboard on Monday, thanks to Apple's new iOS 10.2 software update. Really, the wait is finally over.
Along with a long list of improvements, new features, and design tweaks, the big update includes what appears to be the 72 new emoji characters approved with Unicode Version 9.0 over the summer as well as hundreds of completely redesigned emoji characters like the beloved butt-like peach emoji, which thankfully still looks like a butt in the final version of the software.
Highlights include the aforementioned new food symbols (and many more), a rocks glass with what appears to be whiskey, the long overdue facepalm face, a nauseated face, new sports and professions, and several more diverse characters, according to a press release from Apple. How we managed to get this far without the new shrug character (you know, the classic ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, but in emoji form) is beyond us.
The iOS 10.2 update also includes new wallpapers for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, new "celebration" and "love" fullscreen effects in the Messages app, Apple's new TV app, and several other software improvements and enhancements. To get the update, go to the General section of your iPhone's Settings app, tap "Software Update," and follow the instructions from there. You'll be sending the new clinking glasses emoji in no time.
