Your iPhone Just Got Dozens of All-New Emoji

Bacon, egg, avocado, and baguette bread -- not only are they ingredients for a decent sandwich, they're also just a few of the dozens of all-new emoji characters about to hit your iPhone keyboard on Monday, thanks to Apple's new iOS 10.2 software update. Really, the wait is finally over.

Along with a long list of improvements, new features, and design tweaks, the big update includes what appears to be the 72 new emoji characters approved with Unicode Version 9.0 over the summer as well as hundreds of completely redesigned emoji characters like the beloved butt-like peach emoji, which thankfully still looks like a butt in the final version of the software.