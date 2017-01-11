Apple Put a Very NSFW Gif in the Messages App

Apple is famous for its censorship of pornographic content in its App Store, iTunes, and other platforms. That's probably why a lot of people were shocked to discover a very NSFW gif of a sexualized My Little Pony character had somehow made its way into the new Messages app in iOS 10. And, well, let's just say it was really weird.

As explained in a report by The Verge, Apple quickly yanked the ability to search for "butt" gifs via your iPhone's Messages app on Thursday morning after many users noticed the bizarrely sexual gif, which depicts a female My Little Pony character pulling down its underwear to show its ass, came up as the first result. The newly updated Messages app, which features the ability to quickly search for and add gifs to your texts, had already blocked other potentially problematic search terms like "boobs," "ass," and "dick," among others.