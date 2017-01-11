News

Here's How to See if Your iPhone 6s Is Eligible for a Free Battery Replacement

By Published On 11/28/2016 By Published On 11/28/2016
charnsitr / Shutterstock.com

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

If your iPhone 6s randomly -- and probably frustratingly -- turns off sometimes, there's a chance Apple will replace its battery for free under a new repair program the company launched last week. Now, it looks like there's a quick way to check if your phone is actually eligible for the free repair.

Apple said the issue, which causes some iPhone 6s handsets to unexpectedly shut down, is limited to "a very small number" of units manufactured between September and October of 2015. If you believe your iPhone 6s is plagued by the powering-off problem, the tech giant suggests you contact its customer support or visit one of its retail stores to see if it is eligible for the free battery replacement. But thanks to a list from Apple news and rumors site 9to5Mac, you might be able to check your eligibility right now, via its serial number. 

All you have to do is open your phone's Settings app, tap the General section, tap where it says About, then scroll to where the serial number is listed. Once you've located your serial number, check to see if the fourth and fifth character matches one of the following, according to 9to5Mac:

  • Q3
  • Q4
  • Q5
  • Q6
  • Q7
  • Q8
  • Q9
  • QC
  • QD
  • QF
  • QG
  • QH
  • QJ

Of course, it's worth noting that the only way to 100% confirm that your phone is eligible for the repair is to contact Apple's customer support of make an appointment at your local Apple store's Genius Bar.

Apple also requires that your phone be in "working order" to qualify for the repair, so that's a factor to consider as well. In any case, good luck dealing with this on top of all your stressful holiday shopping and travel plans.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and has thankfully never had a problem with his iPhones' batteries over the years. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Here's an $85 Rock You Should Probably Buy

related

READ MORE
The Internet Loves the Improved Peach 'Butt' Emoji, and These Tweets to Prove It

related

READ MORE
Billy Eichner's Margot Robbie Obstacle Course Is Weird and Hilarious

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like