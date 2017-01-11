Here's How to See if Your iPhone 6s Is Eligible for a Free Battery Replacement

If your iPhone 6s randomly -- and probably frustratingly -- turns off sometimes, there's a chance Apple will replace its battery for free under a new repair program the company launched last week. Now, it looks like there's a quick way to check if your phone is actually eligible for the free repair.

Apple said the issue, which causes some iPhone 6s handsets to unexpectedly shut down, is limited to "a very small number" of units manufactured between September and October of 2015. If you believe your iPhone 6s is plagued by the powering-off problem, the tech giant suggests you contact its customer support or visit one of its retail stores to see if it is eligible for the free battery replacement. But thanks to a list from Apple news and rumors site 9to5Mac, you might be able to check your eligibility right now, via its serial number.