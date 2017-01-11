Apple Is Replacing iPhone 6s Batteries for Free

Although it's only been a few days since Apple launched a pricey repair program for the iPhone 6 Plus' "touch disease" flaw, it looks like the tech giant has launched another repair program in response to iPhone 6s devices that randomly shut down. This time, however, the repair is free.

Apple said the issue, which causes some iPhone 6s handsets to unexpectedly shut down, is limited to "a very small number" of units manufactured between September and October of 2015, according to a report by 9to5Mac. If you think your iPhone 6s is plagued by the problem, the company suggests you visit an Apple retail store or authorized service provider to check your eligibility (based on your phone's serial number) for a free battery replacement repair.