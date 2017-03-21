Apple Just Revealed New, Special Edition Red iPhones

When Apple shut down its online store for maintenance overnight on Monday, some speculated the tech giant would reveal new products upon coming back online early Tuesday morning. Well, it turns out that's exactly what happened, and among the new products Apple revealed are new, special edition red iPhones.
Apple officially unveiled the new phones -- the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition -- in a press release, saying they feature a "vibrant" and "gorgeous" red aluminum finish. As their names suggest, the new iPhones are the latest products the company has created as part of its long partnership with the (RED) campaign to fight HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. Sales of the new devices benefit the Global Fund.
Both the red iPhone 7 and red iPhone 7 Plus will be available in 128GB and 256GB models when they first hit Apple's online store, retail locations, and authorized third-party retailers worldwide on Friday, March 24. The red finish joins Apple's existing jet black, black, silver, gold, and rose gold iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 finish options, and they start at $749, according to the press release. The front of the phones will feature the same white bezel as the silver, gold, and rose gold iPhones.
In addition to the new iPhones, Apple also announced a modestly updated 9.7-inch iPad that replaces the current iPad Air 2 model with a lower starting price of $329. Apple will start selling it on Friday via its online store and said it'll be available in retail stores next week.
Between the new iPhones and the new iPad, people will probably start camping outside Apple stores in no time.
