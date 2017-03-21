Apple Just Revealed New, Special Edition Red iPhones

When Apple shut down its online store for maintenance overnight on Monday, some speculated the tech giant would reveal new products upon coming back online early Tuesday morning. Well, it turns out that's exactly what happened, and among the new products Apple revealed are new, special edition red iPhones.

Apple officially unveiled the new phones -- the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition -- in a press release, saying they feature a "vibrant" and "gorgeous" red aluminum finish. As their names suggest, the new iPhones are the latest products the company has created as part of its long partnership with the (RED) campaign to fight HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. Sales of the new devices benefit the Global Fund.