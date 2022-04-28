Apple Is Selling Parts so You Can Fix Your Own Phone Now

While I'd rather have my iPhone repairs made by someone better equipped, Apple has a solution for those who want to DIY.

On Wednesday, the tech giant announced the debut of its Self Service Repair store, an online shop that provides manuals, genuine Apple parts, and the necessary tools to make those fixes. The program has already launched in the US, with plans for a broader expansion across Europe later this year.

"The new online store offers more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices to complete repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and iPhone SE (3rd generation), such as the display, battery, and camera," Apple said in its announcement. "Later this year the program will also include manuals, parts, and tools to perform repairs on Mac computers with Apple silicon."

Here's how it works: You'll start by reviewing your product manual, which you'll find on the site, before ordering the necessary parts and tools at that same destination. And while prices range from $0.20 for screws to as much as $312 for the entire iPhone 12 Pro Max display kit, you can also rent tool kits for $49.

Apple's not the only brand to do so either. In fact, Samsung announced a similar program, which will launch this summer and allow customers to repair their own Galaxy devices, CNN reports.