Angry Customer Goes on Rampage at Apple Store in France

It’s one thing to complain about crappy customer service in the form an angry email or passionate Yelp review. It’s another to express your annoyance by smashing a company’s product with a blunt object, which is exactly what a peeved customer did at an Apple store in France on Thursday.

Video taken at an Apple store in the city of Dijon shows the pretty remarkable scene: This dude walks into the store, and immediately starts smashing the hell out of iPhones, Mac Books and iPads with a steel ball. The security alarms go off, but nobody has the gall to stop the man, who later delivered a monologue to justify being an absolute doofus. Security guards do intervene, but only after the store’s stock is basically ruined. The damage is estimated in thousands of Euros.