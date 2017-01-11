Angry Customer Goes on Rampage at Apple Store in France

It’s one thing to complain about crappy customer service in the form an angry email or passionate Yelp review. It’s another to express your annoyance by smashing a company’s product with a blunt object, which is exactly what a peeved customer did at an Apple store in France on Thursday.
Video taken at an Apple store in the city of Dijon shows the pretty remarkable scene: This dude walks into the store, and immediately starts smashing the hell out of iPhones, Mac Books and iPads with a steel ball. The security alarms go off, but nobody has the gall to stop the man, who later delivered a monologue to justify being an absolute doofus. Security guards do intervene, but only after the store’s stock is basically ruined. The damage is estimated in thousands of Euros.
According to Mashable, the man said: "Apple is a company that 'violated' European consumers' rights. They refused to reimburse me, I told them: 'Give me my money back'. They said no. So you know what's happening? This is happening!"
Now, there are many things this man could be pissed off about concerning Apple. For starters, the company has been investigated by the European Union for tax fraud in Ireland, and regulators have ordered it to pay $14.5 billion in back taxes. There’s also been a slew of issues -- most of them minor -- with the iPhone 7, so the man could in theory be rampaging because he doesn’t like the scratches on his device.
Predictably, the man was arrested -- but only after trying to flee the scene and being caught by a bigger, faster security guard.
